EtherLAN kicks off March 31

WINKLER -

It’s always a gamer’s dream and this spring’s Etherlan Fundraiser Outreach is no exception.

Held twice annually, the event gives people who share a love for gaming, a chance to get together, learn about God, and support a worthy cause.

Pastor Harold Espinosa said the event will raise funds for a drop-in centre in Puerto Rico, similar to Winkler’s The Bunker, the site for Etherlan.

A guest speaker from Youth For Christ Altona will be on hand.

Etherlan is a three-day organized event for people who love gaming.

Scheduled tournaments for Wii U, Settlers of Catan board games, Warhammer Age of Sigmar and PC gaming, can be had from March 31 at 7 p.m. to April 2 at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and tax receipts are available.

To pre-register or for more information go to Facebook.com/EtherLAN or www.EtherLAN. net.

Pathway Community Church Pastor Harold Espinosa can be reached at 204-332-0586.

Prizes are given out in all games categories.