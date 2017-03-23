Help for accident victims

WINKLER -

Donations are being accepted for both families involved in a two car accident March 19, near Winkler.

The head-on collision sent all occupants of the vehicles to hospital, with two remaining in critical condition in Winnipeg as of the last update.

Accounts have been set up on gofundme.com for the Assani Muhanuzi family and Pete & Lori Friesen.

Only two days after the first gofundme account was posted for the Muhanuzi family, they were just short of their $20,000 goal, collecting $19,275 as of midday on March 23.

The account started one day later for Pete & Lori Friesen was at $2,035, with a goal of $20,000.

Assani Muhanuzi family

The Muhanuzi family was in one of the vehicles involved. His wife and 11-year-old son were transported to HSC Winnipeg by STARS air ambulance where as of last report they remain in critical condition.

The family came to Winkler from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2014. Muhanuzi shared his story previously about a community that welcomed them with open arms, helped them get established with necessities, a job and a car. He volunteers his time serving food at Central Station.

Pete & Lori Friesen

The Schanzenfeld area couple were in the other vehicle with their two daughters.

Both Pete and Lori sustained injuries, with Pete’s expecting to take about three months to recover from.

The gofundme account stated that Pete will be unable to work during that time and is self-employed without disability insurance.

To support these causes go to www.gofundme.com/assani-muhanuzi-family and www.gofundme.com/hfg83w-pete-lori-friesen-recovery

