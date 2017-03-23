Morden Achievers 4-H Report

4-H
We began the Jan. 11 meeting by making sundaes and exchanging gifts, as our December meeting got cancelled.
We had Janelle Chawrun as our guest speaker talking about preparing speeches.
Feb. 7-9 were club speech nights and the winners were:
Adult Speech
1st - Katelyn Dyck
2nd - Laurissa Klassen
Senior Speech
1st - Claudette Brodie
2nd - Alex Widmer
3rd - Marcus Hildebrand
Intermediate Speech
1st - Aubreyanna Widmer
2nd - Annabelle Dueck
3rd - Meghan Sandercock
Junior Speech
1st - Felicity Dueck
2nd - Cassidy Marsolais
3rd - Nicole Rourie
Cloverbud Speech
1st - Emma Suderman
2nd - Colby Dyck
3rd - John Doherty
Junior One Person Visual
1st - Emily Gionet
Intermediate One Person Visual
1st - Logan Dyck
2nd - Tegan Mann
On Saturday, Feb. 18 the Red River Area Curling/Rally was held in Winkler with 19 of our members joining 10 other clubs (73 area members) to curl and take part in workshops such as cookie making jars, fruit kabobs, hat decorating, bird seed feeders, paper airplanes, Lego’s, keychains - lots of fun!
On Saturday, March 11 Red River Area Communications was held in Carman with Logan Dyck taking first place in Intermediate One Person Visual and Laurissa Klassen getting second place in adult speech.
We are preparing for 35th Achievement to be held May 1 in the Morden Access Event Centre. Come check us out and see our displays and awards.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.