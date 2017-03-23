Morden Achievers 4-H Report

MORDEN -

We began the Jan. 11 meeting by making sundaes and exchanging gifts, as our December meeting got cancelled.

We had Janelle Chawrun as our guest speaker talking about preparing speeches.

Feb. 7-9 were club speech nights and the winners were:

Adult Speech

1st - Katelyn Dyck

2nd - Laurissa Klassen

Senior Speech

1st - Claudette Brodie

2nd - Alex Widmer

3rd - Marcus Hildebrand

Intermediate Speech

1st - Aubreyanna Widmer

2nd - Annabelle Dueck

3rd - Meghan Sandercock

Junior Speech

1st - Felicity Dueck

2nd - Cassidy Marsolais

3rd - Nicole Rourie

Cloverbud Speech

1st - Emma Suderman

2nd - Colby Dyck

3rd - John Doherty

Junior One Person Visual

1st - Emily Gionet

Intermediate One Person Visual

1st - Logan Dyck

2nd - Tegan Mann

On Saturday, Feb. 18 the Red River Area Curling/Rally was held in Winkler with 19 of our members joining 10 other clubs (73 area members) to curl and take part in workshops such as cookie making jars, fruit kabobs, hat decorating, bird seed feeders, paper airplanes, Lego’s, keychains - lots of fun!

On Saturday, March 11 Red River Area Communications was held in Carman with Logan Dyck taking first place in Intermediate One Person Visual and Laurissa Klassen getting second place in adult speech.

We are preparing for 35th Achievement to be held May 1 in the Morden Access Event Centre. Come check us out and see our displays and awards.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.