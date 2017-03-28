Funding the fight against diabetes

WINKLER -

The Winkler Coop was full of desserts and baking on Saturday to support a local woman’s fight against diabetes.

Stephanie Klassen has type 1 diabetes, which means her pancreas produces little to no insulin. The body needs insulin to regulate blood sugar levels, or else glucose just builds up in the blood instead of being used for energy. This means that type 1 diabetics need to inject insulin into their bodies themselves. There is no way to prevent type 1 diabetes, and there is no cure yet.

After 25 years of dealing with needles, Klassen is fundraising to get an insulin pump and continuous glucose monitor (CGM). The monitor provides a constant reading of a diabetic’s blood sugar levels. Instead of having to do a finger poke every time she would need to check her levels, Klassen would be able to just check the screen.

The pump and monitor don’t come cheap, though. “For the insulin pump and CGM start-up, it’s going to be just under $10,000,” Klassen said. As if that cost wasn’t enough, the warranty on the pump is only for five years. If it needs to be replaced after that time, it’ll cost another $7,000. “So potentially every five years I have to make sure I have seven grand,” Klassen said. “There’s also monthly fees that go with it that average about $700.”

Klassen said some supplies for diabetics are covered under Manitoba Health, but the pump and monitor are not. She has to shell out the costs from her own wallet.

Klassen and her friends Kristina Dyck and Ayne Wieler crewed the table. The bake sale took place on March 25 at the Winkler Coop. Their tables featured all sorts of sweet treats, like banana breads, cookies, and cupcakes. “We had a lot of donations,” Klassen said. “I baked some, but I had a lot of help from friends and family, and some people that I don’t even know.” Some local businesses also donated prizes that were added to a gift bag to be won after the fundraiser wrapped up.

Last month Klassen held a Soup Sale fundraiser, and says she’ll probably hold another fundraiser in the future. “We’ll keep planning them,” she said. “We don’t know what they are yet, but we’ll keep planning.”