Family devastated after murder of dog

WINKLER -

A family is in shock and is still looking for answers after their eight-year-old dog was found killed on March 25.

Hilda Wiebe and her family got Rusty when he was a puppy. “He was the sweetest dog ever,” Wiebe said. “He loved everybody. If somebody came into the yard, he’d want to be their friend right off the hop. He’d run up to strangers all the time.”

On Friday night around 10:30, Wiebe said her parents noticed a vehicle drive by their home several times. They thought nothing of it at first. At one point the vehicle stopped, and Wiebe’s parents heard voices. Then, it took off. When her parents went into the yard, Rusty was gone. “At first we just assumed they took him,” Wiebe said.

They spent the rest of that evening and the next day out looking for Rusty. Then, on Saturday night, one of Wiebe’s coworkers found Rusty a few miles down the road. He had a tow rope around his neck and puncture wounds in his stomach. Wiebe believes the wounds were from a screwdriver.

“We’re devastated and angry,” Wiebe said. “This should have never, ever happened.”

The RCMP is investigating and will be performing an autopsy. In the meantime, Wiebe started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a reward for anyone who has information that leads to the apprehension of the person or persons responsible. “$500 is going to go as the reward, and the rest is going to Pembina Valley Humane Society,” Wiebe said. “If nobody claims the reward, it’s all going to the Humane Society.”

The cause is especially important to Wiebe now, given what happened. “I love dogs, and all dogs deserve to be happy,” she said.

Wiebe is hopeful a reward will help bring information to light, and she urges anyone who has information to come forward. “The only thing we can do now is find whoever did this,” she said. “That’s the only way to prevent this from happening again and find justice.”

The fundraiser has already raised over $2,100, surpassing Wiebe’s original goal of $2,000.The fundraiser hit its target in just three days. “I’m shocked at how many people are supporting me,” Wiebe said. “This went viral so quick, and I did not expect that. It’s comforting to know that there’s so many people who have our back in this.”

Anyone with any information can call Carman RCMP at (204) 745-6760, or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.