Winkler represents at World of Wheels

WINKLER -

At the 43rd Annual World of Wheels, car enthusiast Steve Peters brought home the gold.

Peters won two awards, 1st place for Conservative Hardtop 1967 and Best in Show for GM Vehicle. “There were 212 cars at the show, so to get that was quite surprising,” Peters said. “It was the last thing I was expecting.”

His winning car was a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle. Peters has been working on the car for 12 years, and built it himself. “There were only two local cars,” Peters said. Cars came from Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and even from Wisconsin. “It’s all by application, so you have to send in pictures to get in.”

Manitoba was well-represented at the show, with most awards seeming to go to enthusiasts from Winnipeg and other communities around the province.

The World of Wheels ran from March 24 to 26 in Winnipeg. The show, which was sponsored by Piston Ring, showcased the finest in hot rods, customs, trucks and motorcycles. It also featured celebrity appearances by Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat of The Dukes of Hazzard. WWE superstar Big Show was also in attendance.

There are usually around 20 World of Wheels shows a year, taking place in cities all over the United States and Canada.

This was the first World of Wheels show Peters attended. “The best part was getting to talk to other people with the same interest I have in cars that take it as seriously as I do,” he said. “You get ideas from people and talk about what they’ve done and what you’ve done.”

Peters has been working with cars since he was a kid. “I always liked doing stuff with my hands, taking things apart,” he said. “Cars were naturally the next step. I’ve been a mechanic since I was 19.”

Peters now works at Janzen GMC as a parts consultant. He said he plans to keep restoring cars, and hopes to have the opportunity to go back to another World of Wheels show in the future.