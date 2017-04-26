Awards gala recognizes local businesses

WINKLER -

Local businesses were honoured for their contributions and successes at the P.W. Enns Business Awards Gala on April 20.

Country Cycle & Ski took home the Customer Service Award. “This is pretty spectacular,” owner Peter Loewen said. “[Customer service] is something that I’m quite passionate about. I think any of us who are in retail know it’s a difficult game. There are so many different personalities and whatnot.” He credited his staff for being on board with his vision.

The Not-For-Profit Award went to The Bunker Youth Ministry. Executive Director Kevin Hildebrand thanked his staff, volunteers, and donors who keep the youth drop-in centre running. However, he doesn’t consider the award to be a measure of success. “When we help a young girl leave an abusive situation, that is a success,” Hildebrand said. “When we have a young person tell us that they have not been under the influence of alcohol or drugs for a month, that is a success. Our ultimate success comes in having relationships with anyone who walks through our doors.”

Following The Bunker was Tomm Penner of Dominion Outdoors, who won the Business Builder Award – Under 10 Employees. “I don’t believe in coincidence,” Penner said as he accepted the award. “I wouldn’t be who I am or where I am today without The Bunker. I wouldn’t be living in Winkler, I wouldn’t be a business person, I wouldn’t be married to my loving wife.”

“I’m an artist,” Penner said. “Art is a creative expression, and business too is a creative expression. I see business as art. You see something in your mind that doesn’t exist. You dream and you plan and you work very hard to develop it, and you begin to see something that resembles your image.”

Penner Waste Inc. received the Business Builder Award – Over 10 Employees. “It’s not always easy to be running a business,” Jake Penner said as he and his wife Barb accepted the award. “We started out with just the two of us, and it was difficult. But at the end of the day, it’s worth it.” They now employ almost 50 employees. Jake used to work at a landfill, but he soon realized he wanted to help try to reduce the amount of waste that went into landfills instead. “I think what we have done here in a short time, we’ve done quite a bit. We’re very pleased with what we’ve accomplished.”

Finally, Winkler Co-op took the Business Excellence Award. “This award goes to you,” General Manager George Klassen said. “The people who live right here in our community. Everything we do at Co-op is for one purpose: to give back to our community. We share our profits with you, we support local organizations that matter to you. Ultimately, we simply enjoy serving you.”

Keynote speaker David Chilton, author of The Wealthy Barber and dragon on Dragon’s Den, finished the night with anecdotes from his time on Dragon’s Den.