Conditional Use Granted Unanimously

WINKLER, MANITOBA -

By Joel Nickel

The council chambers in Winkler, Manitoba were filled and overflowing into the hall for Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. A conditional use application was being heard for the purposes granting the Manitoba Islamic Association - Pembina Valley Committee the use of a building that is zoned “CC” commercial central zone in order to have non-home based religious assembly.

10-385 Mountain Avenue has been used as a place of worship for Winkler’s Muslim community for almost a year and a half and members did not initiate the application for conditional use. Instead, they were informed by the City of Winkler’s planning department because the building they were using was currently zoned for commercial use.

“I talked to [the Manitoba Islamic Association] who have the contract with the landlord ... [from there] it went to the paper media and the electronic media saying we are trying to establish a mosque here and that’s why since this morning my pharmacy [has been contacted by] CBC, CTV, Winnipeg Free Press, they even came with cameras and took my interview. It was very unexpected,” Zahid Zehri, owner of the Shoppers Drugmart Pharmacy in Winkler, said. “I told them we’ve had this mosque for over one and a half years and they said ‘then why are we here’ and I said ‘why don’t you ask the people who shared on the Facebook.”

City of Winkler Mayor Martin Harder addressed the full chambers before the application for conditional use was heard and urged those who wanted to speak to speak with kindness and respect.

“We are here to discuss the legalities of permits as they arise. We are not here to discuss our religious beliefs or make accusations against people who differ from us. That’s not the purpose of this hearing,” Mayor Harder said. “I would also ask that everyone here make sure that they regard their comments with respect to all sides. We don’t want to create any undue hardship on anybody.”

No written opposition was presented to Council prior to the hearing but a letter of support from Morden’s Peter Cantelon was read in the chambers as he was not able to attend the meeting.

“I am attaching a letter of support for the [conditional use]. I recognize that I am not a citizen of Winkler however I think that as a resident of the region perhaps my voice can be heard on this. What happens in Winkler affects me as much as what happens in Morden,” Cantelon wrote.

“Maybe to add to that, it’s not that we haven’t heard pros and cons of this application,” Mayor Harder said. “There’s been plenty of chatter on Facebook and some of it not very kind, and some of it very considerate, and I just want you to again be reminded that the comments that will be received tonight will not be in regards to your preference of faith, it is going to be on the preference of location and the use. We’re not going to be listening to arguments on whether one religion is better than the other.”

The Mayor reiterated that the application is not a unique one.

“Every church that is in Winkler has had to have the conditional use,” Mayor Harder said. “If it is not zoned in the proper location then it is requiring a conditional use.”

Zahid Zehri spoke on behalf of the application.

“Before we had this space we used to pray in Morden and Winkler in houses and basements, so it’s not new. We’ve been doing this for the past 10 years,” Zehri said.

Zehri acknowledged that some may fear the Islamic call to prayer would be noisy to neighbours but assured that the call to prayer is only heard from inside the building.

“We call [for prayer] within the four walls according to the Canadian law of the land,” Zehri said. “If you go to the other side of the ocean they do have a law to [call to prayer in public spaces]. I just want to assure the whole community and city council that we do care about this ... we want to present ourselves as an exemplary Muslim community, which is going to be beneficial to the city and also for the community.”

“As far as use is concerned, is there any guarantee by the City or the tenant that the mosque will not be radicalized as has happened in Montreal and other places across Canada,” Harvey Klassen of Winkler asked.

“Our objective is always very clear. We want to be beneficial to the community and the radicalization is not a benefit to the community so it’s out of the question,” Zehri said. “We’ll make sure it won’t happen.”

“I moved here just a few years ago and I wanted to commend Zahid and his community for the courage that they’ve exhibited in choosing to practice their faith and share with us their traditions,” Mina Cardona said. “Their being here makes me feel more welcome because of its diversity.”

“Many years ago, when Winkler was just a little village there was a synagogue in town and our community has been strengthened by the contributions that the Jewish community has made,” Lorne Friesen from Winkler said. “Also reflecting on the dialogue [tonight] ... I recall, as a teenager, the tremendous anxiety and fear that we had with Catholicism. I listened to sermons which compounded that fear and when President Kennedy was elected there was a great deal of fear, the first Catholic President. So we’ve gone through these conversations about anxiety and uncertainty when there is diversity and so I would like to speak in support of the motion.”

Dave Wall of Winkler asked about the capacity of the building and was worried about people illegally crossing the border and joining the mosque.

“My only concern would be with the amount of people that we have, I think we know we have pretty open borders, everybody’s welcome here, but now if we get a mosque here and it’s open to hundreds of people at some point in time how do we control the amount of people in terms of safety?” Dave Wall asked.

“At Friday prayers we don’t have more than 30 people,” Zehri said.

“We are not in a position to control [who] comes in and [who] goes out,” Mayor Harder said. “That’s not our place. We are a free society. They have the liberty to live wherever they want to live ... I’ve known Zahid for many years ... and I would rather work with him than against him. As a City we are not in a position to control who lives here and who doesn’t live here. It is our responsibility to treat people with respect and equal opportunities to make a living.”

The conditional use was granted unanimously by the Winkler City Council.