A night of music to promote literacy

The Winkler Imagination Library held their second annual “A Little Bit of Country, A Little Bit of Rock’n Roll” show. The concert played two nights on April 21 and 22.

Dorothy Doerksen hosted the show, opening with some jokes that had the crowd laughing along. Jim Dyck, a veteran singer of almost ten years, took the stage, playing Johnny Cash to get the crowd in the mood. Next, Ed Wayne and the North Border Band kept the ball rolling with more good country tunes. The band has been playing together for nearly seven years.

After a short break, The Dizzy Lizzies (a group of “geriatric” ladies with their walkers in tow) came onstage to show off their impressive dance moves. The Pylons played tributes to classic rock bands, including the Eagles and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Their band members come from Altona, Plum Coulee, and Morden.

Finally, concert organizer Wendy Gayle wrapped up the show with some Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton.

All proceeds go toward the Imagination Library program. Founded in 1995 by country music legend Dolly Parton, the program mails a free book to pre-school children every month. Imagination Library has delivered over 80 million books in four different countries.

There are 749 children registered with the Winkler Imagination Library, and the program has been running for about three years in the area.

The concert raised around $9,000 (before expenses), which will go toward promoting literacy in the area.

“Thank you to the community for coming out to support the Imagination Library in this way,” chair of the Winkler Imagination Library Joyce Sawatzky said. “We had a great audience, and from their response, we could tell they really enjoyed the show. We are also grateful to the performers. Without them sharing their talents, we could not have had a show.”