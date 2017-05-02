Plum Coulee awards honour residents

The Plum Coulee Foundation awards on April 27 recognized individuals in the community for their involvement in the shaping of Plum Coulee and awarded grant moneys from the interest on the foundation’s capital.

Citizen of the Year was awarded to Jake Dueck for his years of involvement with the community.

“Jake along with his wife Linda have lived in Plum Coulee for 29 years. They have one daughter and two sons and eight grand-children,” Dorothy Derksen, last year’s Citizen of the Year, said. “He grew up in a very large family which makes him related to almost everyone around here. And that’s where he learned the value of hard work.”

Jake is a member of the Prairieview Elevator Museum committee and was project manager on renovating nine bins to make room for displays and storage.

“Under his leadership, his skillfulness, and construction knowledge, he and a few other volunteers were able to renovate these bins using no new materials,” Derksen said. “All the materials used came from the excess that they had removed and then used to make the floors.”

Jake directs tours at the Prairieview Elevator Museum and is very knowledgeable about the past farming practices and how the elevator works, and about life in the past.

“Jake has been a volunteer at the Plum Coulee Thrift Store for eight years,” Derksen said. “He goes there regularly to fix broken electronic items, clean up, and put items into the store.”

Jake and Linda have a garden from which they grow extra produce to donate to the Thrift Store so the store can sell the produce for extra money.

“Everyone knows that accomplishments are not done by one person,” Jake Dueck said. “I want to thank my family, Linda especially, she always encourages me and helps me as we work together.”

The foundation also honoured the late Harold Schultz, who was awarded posthumously as the Community Builder of the Past.

For over 30 years, Harold Schultz served the community as teacher, then principal, as well as mayor.

Born in August of 1928, Harold Schultz grew up in a family of eight children. From an early age, Harold was a people person, thriving on human interaction found at school, church, and home.

“Perhaps it was the constant human interaction that lured him into teaching, or perhaps it was it was that Harold enjoyed learning so much himself that he wanted to pass that on to future generations,” Corina Schultz, Harold’s grand-daughter, said.

Harold’s first teaching job was in Amaranth, Manitoba.

“After marrying his beloved wife Mary, they moved to a variety of small villages in Southern Manitoba to teach there,” Corina said.

In 1961, Harold and Mary moved to Plum Coulee and worked as an elementary school teacher.

“Harold had high expectations for his students but underneath his sometimes tough exterior, he had a heart of gold and cared deeply for them,” Corina said.

Later, Harold became the Principal of Plum Coulee Elementary School until 1986 when he retired from teaching. Harold played a key role in the planning and building of the elementary school; a modern change from the former two-story building of the past.

In 1972, Harold became a Councillor for Plum Coulee and later became Mayor, which he held for 14 years from 1984 until 1998.

“In his time as Mayor, he and Mary could be seen every evening going for a drive to see what needed to be done in the village or to admire they village he loved so deeply,” Corina said.