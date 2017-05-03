Sweet start to month of kindness

WINKLER -

Local businesses got a bit of a surprise and some cupcakes on April 28 as volunteers dropped by with the frosted treats and a message of kindness.

Winkler Community Foundation and Morden Area Foundation kicked off Pay it Forward May by delivering cupcakes to around 100 businesses between Winkler and Morden. During the month of May, the foundations are asking people to spread kindness and goodwill by “paying it forward,” or doing something for someone else without worrying about being paid back for it.

“We wanted to spread the excitement,” Executive Director of Winkler Community Foundation Myra Peters said. “It really is inspiring when you make that delivery and see the response on people’s faces. We wanted to spread that and inspire more people to pay it forward. That’s all we’re asking, a simple task not to pay back, but pay it forward.”

This is the fourth year the organizations have teamed up to bring kindness to the area. “I think it’s a great thing to bring communities together,” President of Winkler Community Foundation Chris Hildebrand said. “Seeing these two communities work together is just a great thing, so that’s what makes me most excited. I think the longer the campaign runs, the more uptake there is. It’s great to see the acts of kindness that people are doing without expectation of kindness in return.”

The campaign hopes to get people focused on the small acts of kindness that people can “commit” to make someone’s life easier, or just give someone else a smile. “It’s more than just paying for a person’s coffee behind you at Tim Hortons, it can be something like taking a meal to somebody who’s not feeling well, or helping your neighbour clean up their yard,” Chairperson of Morden Area Foundation Avaline Widmer said. “I’m excited about the kindness, the spirit of kindness that this is going to foster in the community, and I hope we can keep the kindness going year round.”

The cupcakes are only the beginning of the month long campaign. Winkler Community Foundation plans on taking residents of Salem Home on walks now that the weather is warming up, and Morden Area Foundation will be going on a garbage pick-up walk with the students from Ecole Morden Middle School on May 8 to honor their volunteer of the year Ron Bloom, who always picks up garbage when he goes for his daily walks.

Anyone who is interested in participating can follow Winkler Community Foundation and Morden Area Foundation on social media. They will be posting lists of ways people can get involved and the organizers hope that people will post pictures of themselves committing acts of kindness and post with the hashtag #PIF17.

“We don’t want people to feel that it’s tooting their own horn,” Hildebrand said. “That’s definitely not the intent. It’s more to show that small things can be done without money and to show love to people.”

“If they were to go on [social media] and express their gratitude or how they benefitted from the act of kindness, that also is part of the feeling that builds momentum and keeps the kindness going,” Widmer said.

“We have a great community that we see this happening in and it’s wonderful,” Peters said. “I hope that this inspires more people to pay it forward and to see the impact throughout the month.”