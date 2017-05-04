Community thrift store gives back

MORDEN -

The Morden Community Thrift Store is continuing their mandate of giving back to the community.

The thrift store is run by volunteers, who sort, clean and price the items that people donate.

The store distributed just over $165,000 to 14 different organizations on April 27. $22,500 was given to Tabor Home for a sound system and a camera so residents can view the chapel service from their room.

Both Morden Fire and Rescue and the Darlingford Fire Department received money for new equipment, including Jaws of Life equipment. The Morden Police Service also received $5,600. “We’re trying to increase our technology and stay up to date with what’s new and out there,” Sgt. Sean Aune said. Some of the money will go toward the purchase of an Approved Screening Device, which measures blood alcohol level of a driver at the roadside. The police force currently only has one device. The rest of the money will go toward a new tazer.

Agassiz Medical Clinic got $4,600, and Boundary Trails Health Centre’s Palliative Care ward received $32,000 for new furniture and furnishings for a new palliative care room. The Health Centre also received $500 for outdoor flowers.

The thrift store gave $6,000 to Rock Lake United Church Camp for camp programs, $5,000 to Winkler Bible Camp for beach shelters, and $20,000 to Pembina Bible Camp for campership and a truck. Morden Christian Program Committee got $6,000, and Youth for Christ will be receiving $1,000 monthly up to $12,000.

Six bursaries of $1,000 each will be granted to Morden Collegiate Institute. Morden Little League Baseball received $5,361 for a pitching machine, field maintenance machine and portable pitching mound.

The grant money comes from both silent auction and sales. “We have awesome support from the community,” President Jean Hildebrand said. “And of course from our volunteers, who give so generously of their time. It’s a team effort, the community and volunteers working together.”

There are certain items that they don’t want donated, however. The thrift store would rather not have people donate unclean, dirty items, and bigger items like mattresses and TVs cost them money to get rid of. If you’re unsure of what they want, you can always call ahead.

The Morden Community Thrift Store distributes funds twice a year, and will be giving away more money in the fall. They are always looking for volunteers, and have a variety of positions open if people want to get involved.

