All safe after dryer fire

WINKLER -

A mother, her child and another they were babysitting made it out of a home unharmed after the contents of her dryer ignited.

Winkler Fire Department was called to the scene in the morning of May 10, arriving to find clothing in the dryer in flames.

Fire Chief Richard Paetzold said they carried the dryer outside before extinguishing the fire.

Paramedics on the scene assessed the children for smoke inhalation, but no injuries were reported.

Mark Klassen lives in the home, but was at work when he received a call from his wife Jenn.

“She said there was a lot of smoke coming out of the dryer and the house was filling up with smoke,” he said. “I told her to get the kids and herself outside right away.”

Klassen called 911 and went to the scene himself.

He said the firefighters were quick to act.

“These guys are professionals,” he said. “They know what they’re doing and they work really fast. It’s really great.”