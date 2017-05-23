Fatal crash occurs near Sperling

One man has died and another has been transported to hospital after a fatal collision near Sperling this evening.

Morden RCMP responded to the accident one kilometre northeast of Sperling at approximately 7:20 pm on Monday, May 22.

The STARS Air Ambulance and Carman-Dufferin Fire Department also attended the scene.

Police said the two vehicles were traveling on Highway 3 when they collided head-on.

One of the vehicles had two occupants, a male driver and a female passenger. The male driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

The other vehicle had four occupants. The male driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The three passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time whether alcohol was involved in this collision or if the occupants were wearing seat belts, according to police.

No other details have been released yet.

As of 10:00 pm, emergency crews were still at the scene and police were asking motorists to drive with caution in the area.

An RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist and the Criminal Collision Investigative Team are assisting with the ongoing investigation.