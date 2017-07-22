Altamont Community Centre in running for $20,000

ALTAMONT -

The only community centre in Altamont has been named a finalist in the Tangerine 20 contest, and is now competing against 20 other organizations for a $20,000 prize.

“We’re pretty excited,” chairperson of Altamont Community Centre Myrna Hoskins said. “I kind of can’t believe it, because there were a lot of entries. It’s almost unbelievable.”

Tangerine Bank launched the contest to celebrate 20 years of operations in Canada. Tangerine rep Cayley Kochel estimated that the bank received almost 400 entries, which made picking the 20 finalists a “humbling” experience.

The entries were reviewed by the bank’s Bright Way Forward Council, which is an initiative the bank created to support programs and community involvement across the country.

Now, the final decision has been put to an online vote. Tangerine will also be giving out a $10,000 prize, two $5,000 prizes and a $2,000 prize along with the grand prize of $20,000.

“If we got the money, we would put it toward flooring,” Hoskins said. “We just painted the hall, we just did the bathrooms, we just did the kitchen. The last major job is flooring.”

Hoskins said the tiles are the originals from when the building was built in 1960.

“We’re happy if we get a $2,000 grant,” Hoskins said. “This money would just be over and beyond anything we could think about.”

Hoskins said the community centre isn’t just important to Altamont, but the surrounding area as well. “It’s very important because there’s nowhere else to have a funeral, we have no churches big enough,” she said. “There’s nowhere else to have any kind of function, it’s the only meeting place in town. Without it, there would be nowhere to do anything, for people to gather.”

The contest runs until July 26. The list of finalists can be found at tangerine.ca/tangerine20 and Canadians can submit one vote a day. The final five winners will be announced on August 9.