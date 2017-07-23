Best crowd yet for Cripple Creek

GLENCROSS -

Cripple Creek Music Festival boasted one of its best crowds ever according to organizer and one of the event’s founders, Art Wiebe.

Located in an oak grove southeast of Morden, the festival celebrated 36 years on July 23.

“This year I think we had our largest crowd yet,” Wiebe said. “There’s a different set that comes for the gospel in the morning from 10-12, and there seems to be another group coming for the afternoon and another group for the evening.

A wide array of talent was on hand for the event, and while no band was brand new to the stage this year, Wiebe said there’s a good mix of newer and older groups.

Some like Manitou’s Stew Clayton and Winkler’s Homeland Harmony had been part of the event since its debut.

Other bands included Dugald/Richer’s Virginia Ridge, Brandon’s Lazy Creek Express, Miami’s Rosebank Road, La Riviere’s First Stop Heaven, Birds Hill’s Juanita Clayton, Winkler’s The Traveling Kind, Holland’s Bob Marginet and Winnipeg’s CSI Bluegrass.

Wiebe said there are several factors as to why the event has remained popular all these years.

“It’s a great setting, but more importantly I think it’s the musicians and meeting old friends and making new friends,” he said.

Wiebe added he appreciates the support they get. “I would like to thank all the volunteers and people for coming out with their donations to allow the musicians to get an honorarium for the mileage,” he said.

Manitou based On The Edge has been together for 26 years and has played at least eight different years at Cripple Creek. Al Thorleifson said they look forward to coming out.

“It’s a beautiful scene, it’s wonderful people,” he said. “I love the mix of music. We’ve found the blend of music here is just a wonderful thing and Art and the folk here have done a lot of work to make this work. It’s just a great venue.”

In some respects Thorleifson said it’s not as easy as a gig as in a hall.

“The audience is spread out all over the place and you don’t get that immediacy of a concert hall,” he said. “But there’s a laid back comfort to this gathering. It’s like a big picnic.”

“It’s an honour to be asked to perform and help make music in southern Manitoba a part of our lives,” he added.

The group Virginia Ridge is no stranger to the event, with John Plantz having attended nearly half of the festivals. “This is my 17th,” he said.

He too has several reasons why he attends, and what he wants to share with the crowd.

“Friendship, fellowship, the love for the music but also the love for a Saviour, Jesus Christ,” he said. “We do a few traditional songs but we always want a song that has good morals to it.”

Plantz said much of their music is gospel, talking about Jesus and what He’s done for them.

He added they always enjoy coming to Cripple Creek.

“Here, you come, you’re like family,” he said. “Some places you go, people are just getting to know you, but here, this is family. We love this atmosphere.”

Miami based Rosebank Road was experiencing their second year performing at Cripple Creek.

Made up of Tina Morgan from Miami and Derrick Wainio and Kathryn Newsom of Morden, they also expressed their enjoyment of the festival.

“It’s a great atmosphere, Morgan said. “We love the music.”

Wainio agreed, saying he’s impressed by the talent.

“It’s hard to believe that you can find this quality of music this close to home, generated from all the residents of the area,” he said. “It’s just dazzling. When you’re a classically trained musician in another genre, you grow to really appreciate the skill of these musicians.”

“It’s really awe-inspiring,” he added.

Wainio said he appreciates the opportunity to attend. “It’s such a great showcase for local talent,” he said.