Barracudas place well

MANITOU -

Winkler swimmers performed well at their second meet of the season July 16.

The Winkler Barracudas traveled to Manitou for the event. Over 30 local swimmers made the trip with many placing in the top five in their races.

Scarlett Enns and Khyler Sherrington-Voth competed in the 8 & Under category and at 7 years old, were some of the youngest swimmers competing. Scarlett earned two first place finishes, a second, and a third, and Khyler earned four firsts and a third. Khyler also gets extra credit for his performance since three of his first places finishes came from competing in two 100 m races and a 200 m, which is the longest race a swimmer can compete in and is often completed by older, more experienced swimmers.

Jack and Flora Penner also had standout performances in the 13/14 year old and 15 & over categories, respectively. Jack earned first place finishes in all five of his races and is the only reason teammate Finn Soltis did not earn five first place finishes a second time this season. The two boys went head to head in the 100 m Individual Medley with Jack finishing just under 4 seconds faster than Finn. Flora earned herself four second place finishes and one third.

The Barracudas travelled to Neepawa July 23, but results were not available as of press time. With the Blue Dolphins being the reigning team champions from last season, the Barracudas were expecting tough competition as Neepawa tried to repeat as champions this year.

The team is also working to prepare for their home meet that is coming up on Sunday, July 30. Races will begin at 9 a.m. and the meet is open to the public for anyone wanting to come cheer the Barracudas on.