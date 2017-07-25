Cemetery expansion approved

SCHANZENFELD -

The R.M. of Stanley council unanimously approved a cemetery expansion in Schanzenfeld despite neighbours’ objections.

The Reinland Mennonite Church Cemetery had already obtained land and received approval for a subdivision that would allow them to add on to the north of their existing property. The final step was to secure a conditional use, which was granted at the July 20 meeting.

Neighbours of the proposed expansion brought concerns to the June meeting, such as that having the cemetery behind their yards could lower their property values, and make their homes more difficult to sell in the future.

Council did place conditions on the approved conditional use.

The cemetery will have to provide a 20 foot separation between the graves and the yards and will be required to plant a row of trees in that buffer.

