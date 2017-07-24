When they saw the amount written on the cheque, Deb Thiessen and June Letkeman from South Central Cancer Resource had to hold back tears.

The Mike Pritchard Golf Tournament held their most successful year yet on July 8. The tournament honours the life of Mike Pritchard, who died of cancer. This year, the event’s 20th anniversary, raised just over $51,000, a huge jump from last year’s amount of $21,000. “It’s really good to be able to give that money back,” organizer Darren Pritchard said. “To go up $30,000 in one year is very rewarding.”

$31,943 went to SCCR.

“I can’t explain my feelings,” Letkeman said. “It brings tears to my eyes actually, we’ve never had such a huge donation before. [We] were at the tournament and it was just such a wonderful feeling. Everybody there had such a good time, so it’s no wonder how successful they are.”

SCCR will be putting the money toward a number of things, including two new projects. The Beautiful You program, in partnership with Pure Anada, helps women do their makeup after chemotherapy treatments. Expression of Art Through Your Eyes in conjunction with Pembina Hills Arts Council shows a client’s journey and expression through art.

The money will also go toward transportation, a major service SCCR offers. “Our transportation is still our biggest expense, but with the increased donations we’ve had this year we’re now able to help more families with their loved ones in the hospital,” Thiessen said.

“We’ll be able to do more and more for people,” Letkeman added. “We all know that cancer affects everyone and we’re really grateful for these kinds of donations so we can do our work.”

SCCR relies solely on donations, as they get no grant money from the government. “Unless we get people like this that work for us and give us these kinds of donations we won’t be able to help all those cancer patients,” Letkeman said. “We won’t be able to do our job without them.”

190 golfers came out to play golf and help raise money.

“It’s unbelievable,” Pritchard said. “Words can’t really say. I had to turn people away. We actually tried to open another hole, I had to turn people away because we just don’t have room.”

The other $20,000 donation went to the Carman Area Foundation’s Roland Fund.

Pritchard said he wants to get the tournament to its 25th anniversary, and anything past that will depend on attendance. “My wife asked me how many more years we’re going to do this and I said, ‘I’m having too much fun,’” he said. “People have already emailed me saying, ‘Can I have my spot for next year?’ If they keep saying they want to keep coming, we’ll keep doing the tournament. We’re not going to stop.”

