Memorial race celebrates Brad Wall

By Joel Nickel

Racers and fans met at the ALH Motor Speedway near Morden on July 23 to celebrate the life of Brad Wall at the first annual Brad Wall Memorial Race.

Brad was 19 year old with a huge passion for racing. Friends said Brad could trace back his love of racing all the way back to when his father, James, began racing in 2005. In 2010, Brad’s older brother Cody began racing which fueled Brad’s passion for racing even more. He b egan to help work on his brother and father’s race cars are part of the pit crew at only 13 and never missed his dad or brother’s races in the past 7 years.

Brad eventually got his first racecar in 2012 and started in the 4cyl class and then moved up to Pure Stock class where he raced for 3 years. In 2016, Brad moved up to the Wissota Street Stocks. He was running for Wissota Rookie of the Year but came up a little short in the points, finishing 2nd in national rookie points.

On March 22, Brad was in an automobile collision and was airlifted by STARS to Winnipeg where he fought hard for four days before passing away on March 26.

Brad was loved and will be missed by many.

At the Memorial Race on July 23, all the drivers signed frisbees with their respective car numbers on them and at the intermission they held a draw-redraw. The racers drew for their spots in their heats and then at intermission they drew frisbees for their spot in the main race. At intermission the racers threw their frisbees into the crowd and the which ever child caught the frisbee of the winning car received a donated bicycle.

There was also a draw for a miniature of Brad Wall’s number 25 racecar created by Derek Pollack with the proceeds going to the STARS service. STARS is not funded by the government and relies on public support.

Brad’s brother and father, Cody and James, drove in two classes. James drove an A-mod, which was Brad was never able to drive himself. Cody drove a MidWest-mod, which was Brad’s car from 2016.

In the main race, the cars were four wide meaning the pole, inside position was left open for Brad.

Organizers plan on making the memorial race an annual event.