Barracudas make a splash in Neepawa

The Barracudas enjoyed beautiful weather in Neepawa on Sunday, June 23 for their third swim meet of the season.

The team once again had a successful outing with over 20 swimmers making the trip. Combined they earned 53 finishes in the top three.

Finn Soltis, Jace Zacharias, Libby Penner, and Flora Penner all earned top 3 finishes in each of their races.

Over the past three weeks, two of the team’s new swimmers have begun to show they are a threat in the pool. Brittany Chavarria competes in the 13/14 year old category and has earned nine top three finishes in her first three meets. Dawson Penner competes in the 9/10 year old category and has earned eleven top three finishes in his first three meets of the season.

On Sunday, July 30, the Barracudas will be hosting the second last swim meet of the season.

This season has been very competitive in the pool and this Sunday’s meet will offer more of the same. Races are set to begin at 9 a.m. Anyone interested in coming to check out what the competitive summer swim program is about is welcome to attend as is anyone hoping to come cheer on our local swimmers.