Bell MTS presence returns to Carman

After its original location on Main Street was converted into a Telus store, Bell MTS has returned to the Carman area.

A new Bell MTS store opened on July 20 at 4-1st Street SW, next to Webmarkers Computer Sales and Service, in the location that most recently housed the Valley Leader office.

Webmarkers owner Mark Summers worked with Bell MTS and Elite Communications to open the freshly painted blue-and-white shop.

“The existing MTS store in Carman switched to Telus, so Bell MTS was looking for a presence in Carman again and it just worked out, having an empty space to rent and being a computer store, that they thought it would be a good partnership and so did we.” said Summers. “We worked closely with Scott Funk [Operations Manager] to set up the store, and he’s originally from Carman.”

Summers said his computer business has always done a lot of internet troubleshooting for customers, so the nearness will be convenient.

Customers should be able to find anything related to wireless phones and iPads at the location.

“So iPads, iPhones, Samsung phones, LG phones, anything to do with wireless,” he said. “We also offer high speed internet service, so if you want to add high speed internet to your house we can set you up here. MTS bill payments - we can accept your bill payments here. And satellite TV.”

“We don’t have the display quite set up yet, it’s coming this week,” he added in the Monday interview.

Summers said the response from the community has been good so far, with busy days since the opening.

Carman resident Will Howie is going to be the “main phone guy,” Summers said.

Howie said he is looking forward to working out all the bugs that may come with a new store.

“I would like for the Carman community to be able to come in here with any of their phone needs and just be satisfied on the way out.”

The store is scheduled to be open Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“We might change that depending on what the community needs,” Summers said.

