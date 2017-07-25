Garden Club encouraging downtown ideas

Carman’s town council has requested resident suggestions for the beautification of the downtown area - and the local garden club is hoping people will take the time to respond.

Carman Garden Club member Kathy Watson says the group is happy that the Town of Carman is both consulting with the club and requesting public suggestions, and she hopes residents invested in the fate of 1st Street SW will take full advantage of the opportunity to submit their ideas.

Council recently struck a committee to explore downtown beautification options after the original plan to cut down the area’s ash trees was met with opposition from many in the community.

Councillor Jane Swanton is consulting the Carman Garden Club for their ideas, and anyone else with an idea, a suggestion, a picture or the like is invited to submit it to the Town of Carman office before August 11.

The town issued a release last week saying: “As you are aware, council is looking to upgrade the sidewalks throughout the business community and would like to hear from the general public as to how YOU would like to see your downtown business area developed.”

“We’re really glad that they’ve decided to do some consulting,” said Watson.“We are trying to be optimistic."

The group has had one meeting with Swanton already, and another is scheduled for this week.

“It seems that we’ve been given an opportunity to be listened to and we think we should make the best of it,” she said. “We’re not sure exactly where it’s going to go, but if anybody out there thinks it’s over and done with it isn’t.”

The Carman Garden Club is working on a compromise, Watson said.

But while the group may be willing to compromise, that doesn’t mean they want to see the trees cut down if there’s a way to save them.

“We really don’t want the downtown to be hollow,” Watson said. “We really think there needs to be something on 1st Street SW and it can’t all be hardscape - you know, cement and steel posts and benches and planters are fine but it’s that shade that I love and people park their cars there on purpose if at all possible or stop to visit in the shade.

“We are still wishing,” she added. “We’re still wishing that there will be a canopy of shade for the comfort of people in the summer.”

The Town of Carman downtown beautification committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m. at the Memorial Hall.

Committee meetings are open to the public.

edistefano@postmedia.com