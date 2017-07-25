Morden Harley owners deliver toys to kids

MORDEN -

The Southern Manitoba Harley Owners Group (HOG) Chapter held their 5th annual Toy Run on July 23.

“We’ve been collecting toys for about the last two months,” event coordinator Dennis Matthies said. “We’ve got a good bunch of toys and hopefully it puts a smile on some kids’ faces.”

The group collects toys and monetary donations, and hits the road to deliver them. This year, the organization they donated to was Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

“We’re doing it for an organization that we feel is very important and a lot of us have had some contact with them,” Matthies said. “Over 120,000 kids go through that hospital every year. We think it’s a really organization and it makes us feel really good to be able to help.”

Every year the event gets bigger. “I think we can build on it,” Matthies said. “Word is definitely getting out there and I think even more businesses will come on board, and individuals as well.”

Riders were still signing up shortly before departing, but Matthies estimated that around 50 riders signed up to help deliver toys. Last year there were around 30 riders.

“I noticed we’ve got a whole bunch of members of the Winnipeg HOG Chapter here as well,” Matthies said. “We’re really thankful that they came out to support this.”

The bikers departed from Gaslight Harley-Davidson at 11:30. Their destination was St. Norbert Provincial Heritage Park, where they were meeting with representatives from Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“It would be nice to go to the hospital, but with so many bikes it’s just not possible,” Matthies said. “It’s a good meeting place and from there we’ll hand the toys over and we’ll have a good day after that too.”

Matthies estimated that a minimum of $8,500 in toys was raised.

“We really appreciate the help from individuals and businesses in Southern Manitoba,” Matthies said. “Without their help, this wouldn’t be possible.”

The best part of the day for Matthies is knowing that kids will be enjoying the toys they collect. “We get to enjoy doing what we love doing, riding motorcycles, and we’re hoping that this event will put smiles on some other faces,” he said.