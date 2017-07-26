Bergen retains house leader role

WINKLER -

Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen will continue as house leader after Conservative leader Andrew Scheer announced the leadership team of the official opposition in the House of Commons during a press conference in Ottawa on July 20. Bergen was first appointed to the position by Interim Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose in Sept. 2016.

She said she’s happy to continue her role.

“I am pleased and grateful to have been asked to continue to serve as House Leader,” said Bergen. “Andrew Scheer has put together a strong team of capable and experienced individuals who will build upon the momentum we had when the House rose in June. We will continue to hold Justin Trudeau and the Liberals to account while being the voice of the taxpayer in the House of Commons.”

Bergen said under the leadership of Andrew Scheer they are strong, united and energized.

“Our leadership team has roots in every region of Canada and Canadians can rest assured that we will work tirelessly to replace Justin Trudeau’s reckless and ethically challenged Liberal government.”

Lisa Rait from Ontario was announced as Deputy Leader, Mark Strahl of B.C. as Chief Opposition Whip, Chris Warkentin of Alberta as Deputy House Leader, and Alain Rayes of Quebec as the caucus’ Quebec Political Lieutenant.