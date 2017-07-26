Construction to improve safety on Hwy. 32

SCHANZENFELD -

Safer turns and better drainage is the intended result of work taking place on Hwy. 32 this summer as a pair of previously planned projects get underway.

Manitoba Infrastructure and the R.M. of Stanley have entered into partnership agreements to improve two intersections on the highway south of Winkler and work is just about set to begin.

The Schanzenfeld corner is the major project.

Located at Hwy. 32 and Hespeler Ave (Road 9N) this will see turning lanes installed on the west side, and paved shoulders added on the east, with the intersection improved to accommodate safe turns, along with some drainage improvements. A 900mm concrete culvert will be jacked beside the existing failed culvert. The total bill is around $500,000 with MB Infrastructure picking up 75 per cent of the cost and the R.M. picking up 25 per cent of the cost.

The second project will see paved shoulders installed adjacent to the new commercial development located half a mile south of Winkler. Total cost of that project is $82,000 shared between Manitoba Infrastructure and the R.M. on a 50/50 basis.

Drawings and tender will be advertised within 2 weeks with construction slated to be completed later this summer.

