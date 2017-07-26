Carman’s own Mason Metcalf will be jumping on a plane along with the rest of Team Canada heading for Taipei City, Taiwan, to compete in the FISU Summer Universiade for volleyball next month.

The event takes place August 19-30 and brings university-aged athletes together from around the world to compete in sports and learn about culture.

Metcalf currently plays for Brandon University’s Brandon Bobcats. He will be entering his third year playing volleyball at the university level.

Metcalf first got into volleyball in high school and it was love at first sight. When he transitioned into university level sport, he discovered he loved volleyball even more.

“It’s been awesome. It’s a totally new level to play from high school,” he said.

Playing for Team Canada in the Universiade is an even bigger step up for Metcalf who has never been out of North America before. Metcalf admits he is a bit nervous, but he isn’t letting it get to him.

“I think you have to have nerves going into it,” he said. “It’s a totally new experience, new stage, new teammates. You got to go and try to do your best and impress the coaches to try and get some playing time.”

The newness of it all hasn’t phased Metcalf. He is excited about the chance to take on the challenge to prove himself.

“I’m excited to compete against universities across the world’s best, to travel to a totally new country that I’ve never been to, and to represent Canada,” he said.

Metcalf hopes that he will be able to take his sporting career even higher in the future.

“I would love to play on the Canadian national team and play pro across seas in Europe,” he said.

For now, Metcalf if just reveling in the moment.

“It’s awesome to just be selected out of all the athletes that compete in Canadian universities.”

