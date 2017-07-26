Fur Council Rendezvous celebrates history

STANLEY CENTENNIAL PARK -

Tents filled Stanley Centennial Park between July 21 and 23. People came from all over the province to participate in the annual Pembina Valley Fur Council Rendezvous.

“The nearest we can figure is this is our 21st year,” organizer Dennis Rex said. “We started out very small, and then we’ve gradually gotten bigger. We like to claim most of the top part of the park for our weekend now.”

The rendezvous ran all weekend. The event featured skinning and chopping demonstrations, shooting, archery, knife-throwing, tomahawk and fry pan throwing competitions and vendors.

The Manitoba Trappers Association was present, educating people about fur and ethical trapping and hunting practices.

Grant Armstrong’s tent showcased all sorts of older tools and items, as well as furniture he built or gathered throughout the years. He’s been to every rendezvous since the event started.

“Every year there’s new people coming and it’s really nice to see their interest,” Armstrong said. “Especially in the last 10 years, we’re seeing a lot more interest from younger people.”

This interest from younger people is meaningful to Armstrong. “We’re trying to preserve one of the important parts of history and heritage, specifically of this region,” he said. “If they come and see something different that they don’t have an opportunity to see elsewhere, we hope they benefit from it.”

On Friday night, organizers ran a hog roast. “Tickets sold were about 135,” Rex said. “People love the big hog roast. I guess that’s why they keep coming.”

On Saturday there was a fish fry and fireworks.

The event provides people with a chance to experience what life used to be like. “It’s a little bit of education, a little bit of understanding of the way life used to be, out in the bush and even out of the bush,” Rex said. “Hopefully people go away with a better understand how life used to be, and what they have now.”

Rex said this year was about average in terms of attendance.

One of the best parts of the rendezvous for Rex is seeing young people getting involved. “One guy came up, a little fella, and asked me if he could shoot,” he said. “When it came his turn to shoot, first shot he hit the first target right off the bat. Well, he jumped up, ‘I hit it! I hit it!’ He missed the next 13 [targets]. When it came to the rabbits, on his last shot down went the rabbit.”

“A few years back, a guy came up behind me, asked me why do I do this,” Rex said. “A little girl finally hit a target, and I said, ‘There’s your answer right there.’”

Rex hopes the rendezvous will keep running in the future.