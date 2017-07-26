Preparing for Holiday Craft Sale

MORDEN -

Most people aren’t thinking about Christmas at this time of year, but organizers of Morden’s Holiday Craft Sale already have the season on their minds.

That’s because registration is opening up on Aug. 1 at noon to book artists and crafters for the annual event that takes place Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The highly anticipated sale brings in over 60 artists and crafters from across the Pembina Valley region together under one roof, where registrations are limited to handmade wares only,” they said in a press release. “While there are upwards of 80 tables available, in past years registration has filled to capacity in just a matter of days.”

The annual event is an important fundraiser for the Pembina Hills Arts Council which has a mission of facilitating and encouraging growth and diversity of arts and culture for the Pembina Valley Region by providing an environment which stimulates artistic expression and awareness through education and programming.

Funds are used to support area artists and provide high quality artistic programming to the community.

Table prices are $40 for PHAC embers and $45 for non-members. For the first time vendors will be able to register online and can find registration forms at www.pembinahillsarts.com or pick up at the gallery at 352 Stephen Street in Morden on Aug. 1.

For more information contact Patricia Hunt at 204-822-6026 or email info@pembinahillsarts.com.