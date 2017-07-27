Access donation completes Salem project

After starting the project in July of 2016, the Salem Home has raised the full amount needed to complete their Front Entrance renovation project.

The final $15,000 came from a donation from Access Credit Union.

“We truly are blessed to be part of such a caring community,” Arlen Hildebrand, Salem Foundation chair, said. “Having an organization like Access Credit Union who take community commitment seriously, who give back to community members, who help remove barriers for Salem Home Residents and literally open doors as part of Salem Home’s Front Entrance renovation project, speaks volumes.”

The Manitoba Government passed the Accessibility Act in 2015, which focuses on five specific areas where public institutions and private businesses are mandated on making their facilities accessible to everyone. One the specific areas is ‘Physical & Architectural Barriers’.

“The Front Entrance renovation is a great example of removing a barrier,” James Peters, Salem Home board chair, said. “Its user friendliness is benefiting residents and visitors alike .... and it’s thanks to Access Credit Union, the church congregations, businesses, organizations, and community members who funded the project.”

The Front Entrance opened in October of 2016, and Salem staff said every week since a resident or family member or visitor has commented on how much they appreciate the new entrance.

The automatic door opens as residents and visitors approach it. The south facing entrance door along the sidewalk allows residents to exit and enter without having to cross the portal driveway, and the longer sloping ramp along the sidewalk gives residents freedom to travel up and down the ramp themselves instead of having to rely on others to enter and exit their home. As well, it offers a spacious staging and sitting area inside the front entrance.

“The new Front Entrance is a true gift to the residents,” Arlen Hildebrand said. “Breaking down barriers that kept residents trapped when they couldn’t press the door opener or navigate the two sets of heavy doors. This gift is improving their quality of life through independence and user-friendly access to and from their home.”

“I think it says a lot about a community the way you look after your elderly,” Rob Unrau, Winkler Branch manager of Access Credit Union, said. “A lot of the residents of Salem Home have given to our community for many many years so I think as a responsible corporate citizen it’s our job to give back so that’s why we felt it was important to give Salem Home [the final $15,000 to complete the Front Entrance renovation project].”

“The big thing is that we can start focusing on other projects that we need to get going on,” Arlen Hildebrand said. “We have a long wish list of projects we cant to complete and we like to complete one project so we can start moving onto another one.”

The fall will see the start of another project with a fundraiser, Building for Tomorrow, for the creation of the Cottonwood East dining room on November 2.

Tickets went on sale earlier this month and over 100 tickets were sold in the first day. There are only 360 tickets in total and as of July 25 there are only 84 left.

For more information on the event or to book your tickets contact Salem Home at:

(204) 325 - 4316