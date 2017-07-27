MORDEN -

On July 26, Diversitas drew another solid crowd to the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre. For the third talk in this year’s speaking series, the focus was on Judaism and Israel in the 21st century.

Aptly named “It’s Complicated,” the talk was presented by Dr. Ruth Ashrafi, Judaic Studies Advisor at Gray Academy of Jewish Education in Winnipeg. Ashrafi grew up in the Netherlands. She and her husband, a Jewish refugee from Iran, moved to Israel and back several times before coming to Winnipeg to work in the field of Jewish education.

“Being Jewish is not only a religion,” Ashrafi said. “There are many aspects to a Jewish identity.”

For Ashrafi, part of that identity is the special relationship Jewish people have with one another. “We are a people,” she said. “People can convert to Judaism, but it’s not only the religion that you’re converting to. You also become part of a people.”

Another part of that identity, and the main topic of the talk, is the connection Jewish people feel to Israel. “Israel is in our DNA,” Ashrafi said. “Israel is just part of us. What happens in the land of Israel affects us very strongly.”

Growing up in a Jewish community, Ashrafi’s world view was very strongly influenced by World War II. “Given the events in the Second World War, we need a state, that was really clear for me,” she said. “So that we have somewhere to go if they start killing us again. That amount of killing was just too much. Too many people became victims.”

That state, for Ashrafi and many Jewish people, is Israel. “We need to live in the land of Israel because that is what God wants,” she said. “Right off the hop, in Genesis chapter 12, when Abraham, the first Jew in history enters, God speaks to him and says, ‘Abraham, go out of your land and go to the land that I will show you, and there I will bless you and make you into a great nation.’ Eventually that turns out to be the land of Israel.”

“There is a Jewish joke about this,” Ashrafi continued. “Of course there’s a Jewish joke about this. Why did God have to promise the land of Israel to the Jewish people? Couldn’t he have given us the land of Hawaii? Wouldn’t that have been much more peaceful?”

Of course, the issue isn’t that simple. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been carrying on for decades, with atrocities being committed on both sides of the debate. In 1947, the United Nations recommended a partition of the land and a creation of independent Arab and Jewish states. Immediately after, a civil war broke out and no resolution was adopted.

Ashrafi was living in Israel in 1995 when Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated and violence broke out. “It was horrible,” Ashrafi said. “The people that you know, their parents were being shot, their children were being killed. Arab-Israelis were being killed just as much as Jewish-Israelis. It was a horrible time to be living in Israel.”

Ashrafi doesn’t know how the two sides can remove themselves from the “quagmire” in which they find themselves. “Am I optimistic?” she said. “Not so much. If you look at the politicians on both sides, both politicians are politicians. They are in the pockets of people to whom they have to listen. I don’t think they are going to get to a solution.”

Ashrafi also disagrees with the idea that the Jewish people are colonists. “We are not colonists,” she said. “A colonist to me is somebody who comes from one nation to another nation and starts to live there and evicts the original population. But Jews have had this bond with the land of Israel for the last 3,000 years. We are not colonists.”

Despite the ongoing fighting, Ashrafi still thinks highly of Israel. “This is one of the great things about Israel, that everybody is allowed to say their piece,” she said. “And believe you me, everybody does. There are many people on the ground, mothers on the Israeli side and Palestinian side, who are reaching out and finding each other and beginning to communicate and organize things together.”

“There are all sorts of grassroots movements where Israelis and Palestinians are starting to work together and establish organizations together in order to foster relationships between themselves and to show their neighbours that this can be a way forward,” Ashrafi said.

Communcation is key, Ashrafi thinks. “I think it’s really important, when you have a conflict with someone, to keep talking to that person,” she said. “The moment that you stop talking, the whole thing falls apart. But talking alone is not enough. You also need to listen to the other, and understand the other is coming from a different culture.”

This is the second year that Peter Cantelon has been organizing Diversitas. “The point of Diversitas is simply that we believe that diversity is a strength and not a weakness,” he said. “Like multiple threads wound together into a rope, so different cultures and perspectives can come together and reflect the best of who we are and our potential.”

Diversitas has three more speakers this year. The next event will be on Sept. 27, when Dorota Blumczynska, executive director of the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba Inc. will speak about immigrants, refugees and Manitoba.

Diversitas events are free, and start at 7 p.m. in the Aquasaur Theatre at the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre.

