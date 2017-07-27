ParticipACTION 150 coming to Winkler

WINKLER -

The ParticipACTION 150 Play List Tour is coming to Winkler.

The cross country tour will be at the Winkler Harvest Festival from Aug. 11-13, and will feature cricket, one of the 150 activities Canadians are encouraged to try.

The local cricket club will be on hand to teach the basics of the game and let people try it out.

The ParticipACTION 150 team will be available Friday 3 - 9 p.m., Saturday 12 - 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 - 7 p.m.

“Stop by to learn more abut the 150 Play List, and register at www.participACTION.com/150, track your activities and win some great prizes,” they said in a press release. “And don’t forget to share photos of your experience on social media with the hashtag #150playlist.”

