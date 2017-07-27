Region benefits from provincial funds

Municipalities in the Pembina Valley will get 14 per cent or $1.7 million of the $12 million given out by the provincial government for municipal road improvements.

The list of grants was announced July 25, and ranged from a high of $400,000 to a low of $20,000.

Indigenous and Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke said these investments, which provide 50/50 cost-shared funding for 188 municipal road projects in 99 municipalities ensure goods and services continue to flow efficiently.

“Our government recognizes the importance of investing in our municipal infrastructure, which helps foster long-term, sustainable growth for our communities.”

Association of Manitoba Municipalities President Chris Goertzen was on hand for the announcement, and said they are pleased to partner with the province to select the projects under the Municipal Road Improvement Plan.

“While these projects range from main streets to back lanes, and from campground roads to industrial park corridors, all have one thing in common - they will positively impact the citizens in their respective communities.”

Projects were evaluated against key outcomes that address increased economic activity, extended asset life, improved public safety, and regional or community impact.

This funding is in addition to the $747 million that Manitoba Infrastructure has budgeted for roads, highways, bridges and flood protection outside of Winnipeg.

Recipients

The biggest winner in the Pembina Valley was the City of Winkler, who will receive $400,000 for Clover Creek and Public Lane Road Construction and Muirham Ave. Road Rehabilitation.

Mayor Martin Harder said they didn’t wait until the grant was approved before they started construction.

“We went out and we contracted it. We needed to do it,” he said. “One of them is done and one is being done.”

Harder said it’s a great thing to be able to get dependable funding.

“It’s very much appreciated,” he said.

The R.M. of Stanley will receive $225,000 for an asphalt overlay project and Reinfeld Village Paving Project.

The Municipality of Rhineland will also get $225,000. Their money will have an impact on three communities including street repairs in Gretna, Plum Coulee and Rosenfeld as well as priority road gravelling.

The R.M. of Macdonald will get $225,000 for streets in Starbuck, Sanford, Oak Bluff and La Salle.

Altona will get $100,000 for Ash Street and 2nd St. NW concrete replacement.

Carman will also collect $100,000 for Main Street Upgrades and improvements.

The R.M. of Dufferin will cash in their $100,000 for various road rehabilitation projects.

Emerson-Franklin Municipality will get $100,000 for Road Rehabilitation for a truck route and road renewal paving.

The R.M. of Montcalm wins a grant of $60,000 for 1st Street paving in Letellier.

The R.M. of Louise will get $54,141 for road resurfacing in Pilot Mound and Crystal City.

The Town of Morris collects $20,000 for the Mary St. South extension.