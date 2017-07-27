The 7-6 Ranch Steak and Lobster Fest’s 17th year was a huge success, feeding 430 people for dinner and raising $90,000 for the Children’s Wish Foundation and Children’s Hospital Foundation at the July 22 fundraiser.

Event host Debbie Middleton said that over the 17 years the event has been running, they have raised around $485,000 in total for the two charities.

The event near Elm Creek began with a supper of steak and lobsters and continued with live entertainment and silent and live auctions. Fifty items were donated and auctioned in the live auction and 30 for the silent auction. Around $47,000 was made from the auctions alone.

“The auction items are unique,” said Middleton. “Most of them are hand crafted, so it just brings people out.”

Later in the evening, speakers from both Children’s Wish and the Children’s Hospital took the stage. This year’s Champion Child for the Children’s Hospital Foundation, Logan Quatember, spoke at the event.

“That really pulls on everybody’s heart and I think the auction goes a little bit higher after hearing some of these stories,” said Middleton.

The Steak and Lobster Fest started as a part of the YMS, the junior section of the Dufferin Agricultural Society. After the group disbanded, Middleton and her husband, Ron, took over the fundraiser.

“We just carried it on from that thinking it was a cause that we were interested in,” said Middleton.

Middleton attributes the success of the fundraiser to the universality of sick children.

“Everybody has known a child that has been hurt or knows stories of those who have used the Children’s Hospital,” she said. “We have had three daughters and we’ve been lucky. We have had no health problems…but we have had one friend whose daughter had cancer, and it’s just our way that we can help.”

The money raised by the auctions alone could grant four wishes for sick children through the Children’s Wish Foundation.

Middleton is astounded by the generosity and support of the community.

“When you look in the crowd [at the fundraiser], there are 30 people that help us,” she said. “We have lots of support from the community and neighbors to help put it on. You can’t do it by yourself.”

