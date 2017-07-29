Winkler gets handi-van

WINKLER -

Starting in August, Winkler Senior Centre will be offering a Handi-Van service to the community.

“It’s something that we’ve always wanted to do,” chair of the Handi-Van committee Mike Chute said. “We were fortunate enough to get a donation of the van and that’s what really spurred us to do it. There’s definitely a need for it. We’re very confident that it’s going to be a success.”

An unsolicited, anonymous donor donated the 1989 Ford that will be driving people to appointments and grocery shops around the city. “They already bought the van at an auction without really knowing for sure what they wanted to do, and they came to us and said, ‘We want to donate this to the community at large,’” vice-president of Winkler Senior Centre Board Frank Unrau said.

The project has been in the works for the past year. The van can hold 12 occupants, with two of those seats being wheelchair accessible.

Nettie Dyck, director of Winkler Senior Centre, said the centre has been receiving calls from people asking for such a service to become available. “We’ve had some volunteer drivers that do individual [rides] in their own vehicles, not accessible,” she said. “We’ve been getting calls [from] people with disabilities wanting to access the service and at that point we had to send them to the Morden Community Handi-Van.”

The van will operate in Winkler and the surrounding area.

“I think it’s definitely a service that we need here at the Centre,” Dyck said. “It’s exciting that we can meet that need. We definitely want to get this going and see it succeed so we can continue to provide the service.”

The City of Winkler has partnered with the Senior Centre and agreed to cover any losses. “That is the commitment that they have in order for us to get some funding, but we’re not expecting that to happen,” Chute said. We’ve done a pretty careful budget and we believe, and the numbers are such, that we can break even on this project.”

“From the city’s perspective, we realize this has value to our senior population within the city,” mayor Martin Harder said.

Right now the Senior Centre is working on finalizing sponsors. “We’ve also got a lot of generous donors that have come forward and we’ve approached, so that will help us with revenue as well,” Chute said. “A lot of personal donations as well since they knew the service was going to become available.”

The Handi-Van service is available to individuals who are unable to use available transportation due to illness, age, injury or other disability. “It tends to be more seniors because often as we age we come with more disabilities,” Dyck said. “[However] a student or a child [who] broke a leg and couldn’t be transported in a regular vehicle, they would qualify for the service. Disability is the key.”

The Senior Centre wants the community to know that it isn’t an emergency vehicle. Anyone needing immediate assistance or medical aid should still call 9-1-1.

The service will have one full-time driver in Henry Thiessen, and the Senior Centre is always looking for volunteers. Training will be provided, and hours are flexible.

The service will be available as of August 14. Those requesting rides are required to give 24 hours notice. Rides can be booked by calling (204) 362-9252 or emailing winklerhandivan@gmail.com.

