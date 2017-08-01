Decision on 15th speed deferred

WINKLER -

A Highways Traffic Board choice to defer making any decision on changing the speed limit on 15th St. to 50 km/h, has resulted in frustrating the local council.

Mayor Martin Harder said a deferment was not something he expected when he attended the hearing in Winnipeg last week.

“We went in with all of the information they needed,” he said. “We had the entire map of the area, we had the map with the soccer fields and ball diamonds, where the people were crossing, where the parking lots were, where the crosswalks were.”

“We had the traffic count,” he added. “Over 5,000 vehicles a day use that street.”

Council also presented the fact that the average speed on that street is already 52 km/h.

One person showed up at the meeting to protest the speed reduction, making the suggestion that perhaps the speed could be 70km/h during certain hours and lowered to 50 km/h during peak usage times.

Despite having all the information in front of them, the board decided to defer a decision until after they travelled to Winkler to see for themselves.

Harder said he doesn’t understand why that’s needed.

“Why in the world would they have to come to Winkler to take a look at the street when they have absolutely everything before them?” he asked.

A spokesperson for the Highway Traffic Board said they needed to confirm the numbers.

“The board has received conflicting information about how busy the roadway is, so prior to making a decision on changing the speed the board will be performing an on-site inspection,” they said. “Once a thorough on-site inspection has been completed and al the facts of the request have been reviewed, a decision will be made.”

Harder said he was even denied a copy of their report, saying they told him he would need to apply under FIPPA (Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act).

“I said, this was a public meeting. You made the decision you need to defer and obviously you have reasons why you deferred. I just want to see that.”

Harder said they have no idea when the board will come to Winkler or when a final decision will be made.

He said the board shouldn’t tie the hands of municipalities who want to set speed limits.

“It shouldn’t control the speed limits that urban centres designate to be safe,” he said.