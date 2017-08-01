What is your community’s experience of poverty? What would make a successful poverty reduction strategy? And how can the Government of Canada build and maintain strong partnerships to support existing efforts and encourage ongoing dialogue about the issue?

These were the big questions discussed at last week’s community discussion on national poverty reduction hosted by the Carman and District Ministerial at the Carman United Church.

Organized by Karen Tjaden, the July 22 event drew about a dozen people from the community to offer their input into the Canadian Poverty Reduction Strategy currently being developed by the federal government.

“We wanted to be part of a farther-reaching, longer-term thinking, conversation about poverty reduction,” said Tjaden about the choice to host a community consultation.

She said there was a good energy in the discussion and a lot of creativity.

One theme that kept coming up was the lack of awareness of what actually is available to people in need and how to access those services.

Another focus was implementing guaranteed minimum income across the country to ensure that everyone’s basic needs are met and to break the cycle for families living in persistent poverty.

Between 3 million and 4.5 million people lived in poverty as of 2014.

While we don’t have an official Canadian definition of poverty, the government uses low income cut-offs, the market basket measure, and the low income measure to determine poverty in the country.

“We see the impact that it has on people’s health and well-being right in our own community,” Tjaden said.

“Poverty can be a real barrier to people participating fully in our community and then we’re all weaker…we’re not benefitting from the gifts of all the people living in poverty because they are busy trying to survive.”

For the ministerial group, highlighting poverty is an important part of the Christian mandate.

“And not just to respond only with charity, but to ask the larger questions of economic justice and social justice and how people are included or excluded,” Tjaden said.

This study is looking specifically at poverty in relation to federal programming, but Tjaden said there are ways to better address the issue in a local setting, starting with simply continuing the conversation.

“Just taking it seriously as a community concern,” she said is important, noting that poverty reduction should be a factor discussed in more groups and on more committees. “These are important investments that we can make in our community.”

And she hopes residents can come together to act on what they discuss.

“I’d like to see us do something together with this,” she said. “To do something about housing, access to affordable housing right here in Carman…or employment, additional employment opportunities. “Especially for people who will have a harder time finding work in the regular job market but who still need meaningful work to do.”

In-person discussions are not the only way to offer feedback for the federal strategy.

You can take part in the government’s online discussion forum, take an online survey, share your story (video, photo, written or other), follow @SocDevSoc on social media and join the discussion to #ReducePoverty or send an email with your ideas on how to reduce poverty to povertyreduction@canada.gc.ca.

As a way to engage youth, the Government of Canada is also inviting young people aged 12-24, from coast to coast to coast, to answer the question: How can we reduce poverty in Canada? All submissions must be received by August 21, 2017.

You could be invited to showcase your entry at a national poverty reduction conference with the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jean-Yves Duclos in Ottawa in September 2017.

