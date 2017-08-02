Corn maze opens at Threshermen’s Museum

R.M OF STANLEY -

For the first time ever, a corn maze has opened at the Pembina Threshermen’s Museum.

Intended as a trial run for the museum’s 50th anniversary next year, they said in a press release that they decided to open it to the public this year.

“We’re so excited about how it turned out that we can’t wait to share the secret,” they said.

Thanks to some nice rain and the careful planning, planting and preparation those who took part in the first western “Cowgirls & Chaps” event had fun trying out the maze which is now open to the public.

The maze is open Monday to Friday, 10 a.mm. to 5 p.m. and weekends/holidays 1–5 p.m. until the end of the season on Sept 30.