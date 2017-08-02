Donation marks one year for Katie's Cottage

BOUNDARY TRAILS HEALTH CENTRE -

The day before celebrating their one-year anniversary, Katie’s Cottage received a donation to remind them how appreciated they are in the community.

Manitoba Government and General Employee’s Union (MGEU) got together at their board retreat and raised money for three worthy causes in January. This year, they decided that one of the recipients would be Katie’s Cottage. “The rest of the board felt it was a very worthwhile, important cause,” President of MGEU Michelle Gawronski said. “We’re very proud to be able to sponsor it and be able to promote it.”

Gawronski and Component Director for Technical Professionals Diana Schultz visited the cottage on August 2 with a cheque worth $780. MGEU represents around 42,000 members across the province.

“It’s important to recognize services that are done,” Gawronski said. “As Manitobans, we benefit from each other so much. The work [Ruth does] here is amazing. We’re very proud to be able to support something like this.”

The money is going toward finishing the walkway around the cottage. “That walkway is so important,” Katie Cares’ Ruth Reimer said. “That was a big part of our fundraising this year. We’ve seen patients from rehab using it so they can walk on solid ground. We’ve seen visitors walking back and forth, our guests are using it, we have seen staff taking a walk. It’s going to be multifunctional and as people get more aware of it, people are going to use more of it.”

August 3 marked the one-year anniversary of Katie’s Cottage. “To get this donation right around this time is so cool,” Reimer said. “The year anniversary brings back emotions. You never think that your child will be the one to put together something like this. A 15-year-old girl who is sick herself, and very sick, had the idea. All of Manitoba came together [and] rallied around this project.”

The cottage was built for those who have loved ones in hospital. It offers coffee, snacks and a place to relax during the day, and rooms for those who have to stay overnight. “A hospital is a stressful place and many things come with that, many emotions,” Reimer said. “For us to have this facility in our backyard here at Boundary Trails is huge. It helps that hospital do a better job taking care of the patient, and we’re taking care of the caregiver.”

Over 600 guests have already stayed at the 4,200 square foot cottage. Reimer has some plans for the future, including potentially expanding if the need was great enough.

“We’re proud to be accepting this donation,” Reimer said. “It doesn’t matter the size because it goes into a pot and that pot grows. Together we make it stronger.”