Splash pad construction starting soon in Carman

Construction on Carman’s latest recreational structure is set to begin this summer.

The Town of Carman has officially given the green light for the Carman Splash Pad Committee to go ahead with their plans to build.

“The work on phase one will be starting shortly,” said committee co-chair Nicky Spencer. “Our committee is really excited!

“This is a testament to the commitment of the people on the committee and the incredible support from local businesses and community members for this project. We are proud to be a part of such a dynamic and enthusiastic community”

The committee started in March 2016 with the goal of opening a splash pad in Carman in time for the summer of 2018, so Spencer said the group is on track.

The committee is still raising money. Approximately $50,000 is needed to reach the end goal of $350,000.

Originally the municipality refused to give permission to build until all monies needed were raised. The Town of Carman reconsidered its decision and approved the splash pad's construction start at their last council meeting, citing confidence in the group's ability to meet its target soon.

Future fundraisers

The Splash Pad Committee is teeing up to host a golf tournament on August 17 at 4:00 p.m. at the Carman Golf Course.

For $100 each pair of one kid and one adult can golf nine holes, with prizes at every other hole and a hot dog supper. Spencer said they will also have a 50/50 raffle and silent auction prizes.

The sale of engraved paving stones that will be placed around the structure is another ongoing fundraiser. Anyone who wants to purchase the space on a paving stone - for a remembrance, a tribute, a business logo or anything else - should get in touch with the Splash Pad Committee soon.

“We would like to encourage people to get their payment and paperwork into the Town of Carman or a committee member by the end of summer,” said Spencer. “People can contact the committee anytime for more information on the stones. This is an amazing opportunity to leave a permanent mark on a contribution that can be enjoyed for years to come.”

Forms can be picked up at the Town Office or McGee’s Family Restaurant.

People can also contact the committee through Facebook or email at carmanspladhpad@gmail.com for an electronic copy to print.

*****

edistefano@postmedia.com