Al Darwish family hoping to reunite with relatives

The Al Darwish family from Syria who arrived in Carman December 13, 2016, is doing well. Parents Talal and Yasmin, are taking English classes and picking up the language slowly but surely. Their school age children, Ahmad, Amina, and Reem, are chattering away easily in their now second-tongue. Their three-year-old daughter, Abir, will experience English as one of her first languages.

Many other things are going well for the Al Darwish family. Both Talal and Yasmin have their learner’s licenses and are learning to drive and Talal has work.

“Talal started part time at [Aubin Nurseries] and that is pretty well a full-time job now in the summer and he has also been working a few hours here and there with David Kaminsky who is a local arborist,” said George Klassen, one of the key committee members responsible for bringing the family to Canada. “They are wondering what is going to happen in the winter time...we are looking at several different possibilities for him to work in the winter.”

Sharing their story

Talal was a farmer in Syria and had cows and a garden. He and Yasmin shared their story in an interview last week.

“First after married, me and Talal live in his family’s house, and everybody work. And after go to different house, me and Talal and children, and three cows work with and garden and baby cows,” said Yasmin.

Later, Talal moved to Lebanon for a job where he worked in a restaurant. His family joined him a while later. Many Syrians go to Lebanon for work.

“No job in Syria. No money, children [have] no food. Every people in my city go to Lebanon for work,” said Yasmin.

During his time at the restaurant, Talal was attacked by Lebanese men.

“They don’t like us. Don’t like Syria[ns],” said Yasmin.

Now, Talal and Yasmin are trying to bring Talal’s sister, Najah and her husband, Mustapha, and their two small children to Canada from Lebanon where they are refugees. A curfew has been imposed on Syrians there.

“After 8:00 night no people outside. Evening, no people [from] Syria outside. If from Syria outside, bullies come [with] gun, ticket 200 dollar [for] one people. Maybe come and arrested,” said Talal.

At this time, Mustapha can still go to work as a plumber by taking a car, but the situation in Lebanon is volatile.

“We are doing what we can to speed the process along,” said Klassen. “The agreements to sponsor them as private sponsors are at the signature stage. . . We are thinking that the normal procedure might bring them in somewhere between six months and a year.”

The committee and the Al Darwish family are hoping to expedite the process.

Funds needed

More funds are needed to sponsor the second family to come to Carman, says Klassen.

“We need to raise potentially $59,000 dollars for this project, Project 2,” said Klassen. “We have enough money to sign the actual agreements, but eventually we will need quite a bit more. . . And [we need prayers] to make the process go quickly because it is really a desperate situation at the other end.”

Overall, Klassen said the Carman community has been extremely supportive of the project through both donations of time, items, and money.

“One example of the kind of over the top generosity is the Elm Creek elementary school who had a fundraiser and they bought new bicycles for all of the four children,” he said.

The Al Darwish family is also very happy with their treatment in Carman, but are not quite so happy about the weather.

“Good sunny. Winter, no good. Winter in Canada no good,” said Talal.

Talal and Yasmin do miss some things about their life in Syria; their family has grown up in the time they have been away.

“Yasmin six years no look [at] mom or children [of] brother and sister. Then small, now big. Married, babies. For me, same same. Brother married, now three children,” said Talal.

Having some of Talal’s family coming to Carman will make a big difference for them.

The family is enjoying their time here, always opening their hearts and door to anyone.

“They are very open to any suggestions or any opportunity you offer them. They are very keen, they are very friendly, they are generally very happy and appreciative, so they have been a wonderful family to work with,” said Klassen.

This openness was reflected on the day Yasmin went to pick grape leaves at the Klassen’s farm last week to make beef and rice rolls. It was a warm evening with the children clambering anxiously for attention, for one last big push on the swing, or tugging on arms to get come jump on the trampoline. The Al Darwish family is indeed doing very well.

If you are interested in donating to Project 2 or want to learn more, contact Lyle Rance at home at 204-626-3218 or on his cell phone at 204-745-8674.

