Barracudas host home swim meet

WINKLER -

The Winkler Barracudas hosted the second last swim meet of the season at the Winkler Aquatic Centre July 30.

110 swimmers registered for the event with nearly the entire Barracuda squad (36 swimmers) competing. 88 of the Barracuda’s 175 entries resulted in top three finishes.

Jack Penner, Finn Soltis, and Jace Zacharias earned first place finishes in all five entries they each competed in. Scarlett Enns, Finley Folkett, Brittany Chavarria, Flora Penner, Kaylea Peters, Levi Gerbrandt, Khyler Sherrington-Voth, and Cole Thiessen were all Barracuda swimmers who finished in the top three in each of their entries.

Congratulations are in order for Khyler Sherrington-Voth who became the first swimmer to set a record time in the 8 & Under boys 200 m backstroke. After swimming nearly a quarter kilometer at only seven years old, he cracked Swim Manitoba’s threshold time for a record in the event by just over 6 seconds and improved on his personal best by nearly 12 seconds at the same time.

After four straight weeks of swim meets, the Barracudas have earned a well deserved two weekends off from competition before the championship meet on August 20 in Beausejour. They will continue to practice hard as they work towards bringing the Grand Prix Championship back to Winkler this season.

