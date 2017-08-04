MIAMI -

The annual Miami Show and Shine Car Show is back in Miami.

Taking place Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., this year’s event will be hosted by the Miami Railway Station Museum and the Miami Curling Club.

Organizer Joan Driedger said while it’s the third annual event, the organizers have changed.

“Two years ago the Miami Railway Museum and the Miami Museum together hosted the first Miami Show and Shine,” she said. “It was a terrific success, lots of cars, and people enjoyed the venue.”

One year later the Miami Museum ran the event solo, and again it was a huge success.

This year the Miami Museum had more projects on the go, so the event is being held by the Miami Railway Museum and the Miami Curling Club.

“The R.M. of Thompson council, Miami merchants and many citizens have been encouraging us to hold this event as it brings people to Miami,” Driedger said.

All classic and special vehicles are encouraged to take part and in the show and shine on the grass of the Community Memory Garden. The event will also feature live music, a barbecue and a rainbow auction.

Following the car show the Miami Post Secondary Educational Organization will be having their annual Duck Race.

People can purchase a duck which will be racing down Kerby Ave. in Miami.

“It’s great to follow the ducks floating on water supplied by the Miami Fire Department,” she said.

The event also brings much appreciated funds to the two groups.

The Miami Railway Museum continues to raise funds to construct a platform around the museum.

“This platform will enable those with mobility issues to enter the museum main floor and enjoy the many artifacts depicting the life of the Station Agent and his family,” she said. “The platform will restore the museum to its original appearance and act as a display area as well.”

Driedger said the Miami Curling Club has been a vital part of the community’s recreational and social life for many years, boasting an active junior curling program, school curling program as well as men’s and ladies’ league.

“Unfortunately the roof has been leaking,” she said. “The Curling Club members are raising money to replace the shingles with steel and protect the facility for years to come.”