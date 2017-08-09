Live2Lead coming to Winkler

WINKLER -

A world wide leadership simulcast event is coming to Winkler and Al Ruttan of the John Maxwell Group is encouraging people to attend.

Called Live2Lead, it will be presented at the P.W. Enns Centennial Concert Hall, in Winkler on October 6, 2017. It will be hosted by Dynamic Leadership with Al Ruttan.

“Everyone is a leader and leads at least one person - themselves,” Ruttan said. “In order to grow yourself, you need to know yourself - that growth has to be intentional.”

He added this event will help people with that journey.

“If you are a leader or aspiring leader, you can only grow your team or business to the level that you are at - if you want to grow it larger, you need to grow yourself,” he explained. “So I believe that everyone would benefit in some way from this event.

Speakers include John C. Maxwell, leadership expert, bestselling author and coach. John C. Maxwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach and speaker, and was identified as the #1 leader in business by the AMA and the world’s most influential leadership expert by Inc. in 2014.

Ruttan is a Maxwell Team executive director and says he appreciates Maxwell’s philosophy on leadership.

“He strives to add value to others in everything he does,” he said. I have grown so much as a leader since joining the team, and I’ve also discovered that I have a long way to go.”

Ruttan said at 70-years-old, Maxwell still reads, studies, writes and listens to other teachers daily because he recognizes he still has more to learn.

Also speaking will be Dave Ramsey, personal money-management expert, best-selling author. America’s trusted voice on money and business, Dave Ramsey is a personal money-management expert and extremely popular national radio personality. His seven best-selling books—Financial Peace, More Than Enough, The Total Money Makeover, EntreLeadership, The Complete Guide to Money, Smart Money Smart Kids and The Legacy Journey—have sold more than 10 million copies combined.

Also taking part is Cheryl Bachelder, Former CEO, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. A passionate restaurant industry executive who most recently served as the CEO of Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen, Inc., Cheryl is known for her crisp strategic thinking, franchisee-focused approach, development of outstanding leaders and teams and superior financial performance. Cheryl also most recently ranked #1 by Inc. Magazine in a Top Ten List of the World’s Best CEOs.

Also speaking is Warrick Dunn, former NFL Running Back, Partner of the Atlanta Falcons. After a 12-year career in the NFL, Dunn retired and in 2009 was approved by the NFL owners to become a limited partner of the Atlanta Falcons. Through Homes for the Holidays, Dunn honours his mother, Better Smothers. Betty was a Baton Rouge police officer who, as a single-mother of six, strived for the American dream of homeownership. While working, she was killed and was never able to realize that dream. The program has assisted over 152 single parents and 409 dependents nationwide with achieving first-time homeownership. In 2002, Dunn founded Warrick Dunn Charities to improve lives through innovative programming inspired by his journey.

“Live2Lead is designed to deliver the very best leadership content to inspire and motivate you and your team,” a press release stated. “Plus connect with other influencers in your community and expand your business network with relationships that produce tangible results.”

Ruttan said he’s hoping to see many people take advantage of this opportunity.

“I want to grow, and I want to see others grow and reach their full potential,” he said. “This Live2Lead Simulcast is a great way to learn from some of the best.”

The event takes place Oct. 6 at the P.W. Enns Centennial Concert Hall.

Doors open at 7 a.m. for registration. Live2Lead begins at 8 a.m. and concludes at 12:15 p.m. Tickets are $69.00 per person, group rate tickets or tickets for non-profits are available from Al Ruttan at alruttan@johnmaxwellgroup.com or by calling 204-384-5477.

