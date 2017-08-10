September to be multicultural month

The Carman Multicultural Committee has been hard at work on multiple projects to be held in the month of September.

The group is planning to host a variety of events highlighting Carman-Dufferin’s diversity in honour of Canada 150 and the calendar has been finalized.

Here is a summary of the events coming to Carman:

Opening Ceremonies will kick off the month on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Ryall Park with a performance by Kevin Chief with dancers and a band. There will be a Chinese food event at Tidbits Restaurant that evening with food available by advance tickets.

The Carman Bakery is hosting a coffee house event on Wednesday, Sept. 13 featuring local Dutch history, coffee and Dutch pastries.

Saturday, Sept. 16 will feature a cricket game in the afternoon followed by a Taste of India event with food, henna and saree wearing at the Carman Active Living Centre. Advance tickets will be sold for this event as well.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20 Dr. Gordon Zerbe, professor at Canadian Mennonite University, will be giving a presentation on world religions at the Carman Collegiate Community Theatre.

Saturday, Sept. 23 will feature a National Dress event, showcasing global fashions and entertainment at the Active Living Centre.

On that evening the JessieRose Vietnamese restaurant and Kin Sushi and BBQ restaurant will host events featuring Vietnamese and Korean food respectively. Tickets will be avilable by advance sale.

And foreign films will be showing at the Active Living Centre on Friday Sept. 15, Friday Sept. 22 and Friday Sept. 29.

