Highway 13 upgrades start Monday

The long-awaited upgrade of PTH 13 in Carman is finally upon us. Starting Monday, August 14, construction will be underway, beginning at the lights and heading north five kilometres.

The estimated completion date of the $8.5 million project is by the end of October or early November, weather permitting with the final lift of the town segment and the curve north of town to be completed next summer.

According to the Manitoba government, the project consists of a four-lane divided road from the junction with PTH 3 to 1st Street NW and new paving from 1st Street NW to the end of the curves.

“Urban work will consist of: excavating existing roadway, installing a land drainage system (buried culverts), backfilling excavated area with gravel, placing concrete curbs and sidewalks, and paving roadway,” said the government in a statement.

There is a cost-sharing agreement between the Manitoba government and the Town of Carman.

“Carman pays for land drainage system [which was] installed last year, sidewalks, illumination, and 50 per cent of outside curb. Manitoba Infrastructure pays for the remaining,” said the Manitoba government.

Two-way traffic will be maintained but delays are to be expected as well as periodic access and side street closures.

“Minimizing closures will be a priority,” said the government.

Due to lack of space, several trees along Main Street will have to be taken out.

“Approximately 18 trees will be removed due to limited right-of-way," the government said. "Trees will be replaced where space is available and at other locations as directed by Carman."

Midland MLA and Manitoba Minister of Infrastructure Blaine Pedersen encourages everyone to be patient and safe throughout the entire construction process.

“I want to stress it’s going to cause traffic issues while under construction. It’s going to cause back up in traffic. Just please, everyone, have some patience and above all, be safe,” he said. “We have got workers that are working right beside you as you drive by. Please keep their safety in mind because safety is paramount to everything.”

*****

ewiebe@postmedia.com