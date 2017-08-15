Winkler Police Chief retiring in March

WINKLER -

After 34 years of service, Winkler Police Chief Rick Hiebert is retiring.

“Everybody retires at some point,” Hiebert said. “I was told that you’ll know when the time comes, and for me it’s time. I think we’ve done some pretty amazing things here, and it’s time to let somebody else take the reins.”

Hiebert started with the Police Service in December of 1983. He became Police Chief in 2000.

The news of Hiebert’s retirement comes seven and a half months ahead of the fact.

“I know that there’s a process to finding a replacement,” Hiebert said. “I wanted to give the Police Board lots of notice so the transition could be smooth. I didn’t want to leave the police service in a lurch.”

Police Board chair Henry Siemens said the board is grateful for the notice.

“Whenever you lose a member with that many years of service it’s going to leave a hole,” Siemens said. “Our goal now would be to make sure we review the skillsets that we need in a Chief and then go out and recruit somebody that has those skillsets.”

Siemens said the Board does have a replacement candidate in mind, but notes that it is still early in the process.

“Our expectation is that we will be able to come to terms hopefully in about a six month transitional period,” Siemens said. “This person will come in and be Rick’s deputy chief for about six months or so, an opportunity to get their feet wet.”

Hiebert will be retiring at the end of March 2018.

“You can’t be at any job for 34 years without having a major impact,” Siemens said. “He’s grown with the Service over the last number of years, he’s grown with the community. It’ll be a huge hole left to fill.”

“The Board is very grateful for Chief Hiebert’s service,” Siemens added. “We appreciate his service. He has been an exemplary member, has served his community very well and we want to make sure we find the right candidate who can step in and lead our service into the future.”

