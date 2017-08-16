Plum Coulee hosts special concert

PLUM COULEE -

A group of internationally renowned musical artists will be performing as part of Plum Fest.

Called the Rosemary + Eli and Celebrity Friends Concert, it takes place at 1 p.m. on Aug. 19 in the Plum Coulee Town Square.

Violin sensation Rosemary Siemens and 35 time award winning Jazz Saxophonist Eli Bennett are hosting a public wedding the next day, and Siemens said it made sense to showcase her musical friends from around the world.

“I always thought if I got married I knew I wanted to have a concert because there would be such spectacular talent there and it would be a dream for me to share the stage with the man I’m going to marry and all of my closest friends in a once in a lifetime concert,” she said. “How often do you get all of your friends from around the world in the same place?”

Siemens said the fact she is marrying a musician and being able to share the stage with him and their friends is a dream come true.

The list of performers features some impressive talent.

Joining Bennett and Siemens will be former Canadian Tenor and Destino founder Joey Niceforo, Real Housewives of Vancouver star and award winning vocalist Mary Zilba, Gospel Juno Nominee Warren Dean Flandez, vocalists Tiffany Desrosiers and Amanda Wood who have both shared the stage with David Foster, pianist Victoria Gomon who performed with Siemens at Carnegie Hall, and Rosemary’s band The Sweet Sound Revival featuring guitarist extraordinaire Jay Leonard and charismatic double-bassist Sam Shoichet from Vancouver. The concert will also feature the sounds of husband and wife duo Grace and Orlando Sukkau of Winkler and pianist Carole Pollard from Winnipeg.

Siemens said she is excited to share this world class talent with her home community, and share her community with those friends.

“It is a very rare opportunity to have all of these musicians in the same place and I hope everyone will enjoy it as much as I do,” she said.

The show itself will have variety and is a family friendly show.

“From gospel to jazz to country to pop to bluegrass to classical, we will have Juno nominees, TV stars and just world class talent performing all together on Saturday Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. at Plum Coulee, Plum Fest,” Siemens said. “This is a once in a lifetime chance to hear these incredible musicians all together.”

Gospel Juno Nominee Warren Dean Flandez said he’s exited and honoured to be performing in Plum Coulee.

“Rosemary has always painted such a beautiful picture of her hometown and I can’t wait to experience it for myself,” he said.

Flandez said it’s the people of Plum Coulee that he’s most looking forward to meeting. “Everyone that I’ve met from there so far has been so kind and genuine,” he said. “I think the vibe will be intimate and special. No matter the size of the venue or the location it’s the people in the audience that make it special.”

“I feel so blessed and honoured to be part of this,” he added.

Mary Zilba also grew up in a small town and as Miss Ohio she travelled through the state performing in many tiny towns. She said she loved every minute of it. “I know how wonderful it is to the small town communities to come together to celebrate the community especially through music,” she said. “I am so excited to be a part of this extra special occasion.”

Zilba said she’s heard lots about Plum Coulee from Rosemary.

“I have never been to Plum Coulee, but am so looking forward to seeing where Rosie grew up and especially excited to see the wide open skies of Manitoba,” she said. “I am also very much looking forward to being in the parade and of course seeing my best friend marry the man of her dreams.”

Joey Niceforo is from Valley East, Ontario, also a small town. He has been to Plum Coulee before and is looking forward to coming back.

“The people of Plum Coulee have always been so gracious to me and I know they are so proud of all of Rosemary’s accomplishments,” he said. “It will be a fun filled weekend that none of us will ever forget.”