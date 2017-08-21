Test-driving cars raises funds for PVHS

WINKLER -

Pembina Valley Humane Society’s renovation project received a jump-start on August 17.

The Drive 4 UR Community event took place in the Access Credit Union parking lot, raising money for the kennel by getting people to test drive new Ford vehicles.

“It feels amazing to see the public come out,” PVHS public relations chair Megan Rodgers said. “Event after event they always show their support, and we couldn’t do it without them.”

Ford holds Drive events to raise money for projects within the community. “It’s a great program, definitely benefitting everybody,” Hometown Ford planner James Penner said.

Organizations seeking funds can apply for Ford to throw them a Drive event. “This is our second one this year,” Penner said. “The previous one was for JR Walkof School, they wanted a new playground. We helped them raise [about] $2,400.”

For every eligible test drive, Ford donated $20 to PVHS. The money raised went toward the kennel’s renovation project, which started this summer.

The event had six cars available for test drives, including cross-overs, trucks and a hybrid.

PVHS also held a BBQ, sold raffle tickets and had a furry ambassador on-site.

“We have received other generous donations from the community,” Rodgers said. “We still have about $9,000 to make up, so it was great that this Ford opportunity came along when it did.”

At the end of the event, Ford donated $2,000 to PVHS. The BBQ raised an additional $400.

Right now the kennel is undergoing renovations. “Summers can be a little bit slower,” Rodgers said. “Right now our dogs are in foster [care] because of the renovations, so we don’t have as much traffic going through the shelter.”

Rodgers said if anyone would like to donate, the shelter is low on wet cat food and cat litter, and donations would be appreciated.

The Drive 4 UR School and Community events started in 2007, and have raised $35 million for schools and community organizations in that time.

“It shows everybody how much [Hometown] cares about our community and our schools,” Penner said. “It kind of reaches out to everybody and shows that we care.”

“It feels awesome,” Penner added. “I am very proud to be part of this.”