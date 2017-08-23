Carman Collegiate principal excited for new year

Carman Collegiate is officially welcoming a new Principal September 5 to kick off the new school year.

Jeffrey Latimer, the interim Principal at the collegiate since February, is excited to take on the position full-time.

“Last year was great, but a huge learning curve,” he said. “I am looking forward to building upon what we did last year and continuing to improve.”

Latimer has a long history of taking on education experience at rural schools. He worked in Roblin, a town west of Dauphin, as a Vice Principal and physical education teacher at Roblin Elementary School from 2012-2016 and a class teacher in Goose Lake High School from 2008-2012.

It is the rural aspect of Carman Collegiate that drew Latimer to the school.

“I have always been a part of rural schools and love the advantages they have for our students,” he said.

Latimer is all about what the school can do for the student, making this his goal for his time as Principal.

“I think any Principal’s goal is to make sure we are meeting the needs of all students academically, socially, and athletically in a safe environment,” he said.

Approachability is key for Latimer in his relationships with both students and parents. To students, he says: “My door is always open. Come on in and let me know your concerns or what is going well for you. All the staff are here for you . . . so we want to make sure we are doing all that we can.”

Latimer encourages parents to be a central part of their child’s education.

“Parents, please come into the school and introduce yourself,” he said. “I always look forward to discussing your child’s programs and addressing their needs. We are here for them.”

